Rejoice! Another New Chick-Fil-A Has Just Opened Here in East Texas

Rejoice! Another New Chick-fil-a has just opened in East Texas as of last weekend. This one? You can find it at 2416 US Hwy 79 S in Henderson, Texas.

If I'm being perfectly honest, I feel certain that even if we opened two dozen more Chick-fil-a's in East Texas, that STILL might not be enough to keep the traffic lanes in the drive-thru at bay. Yeah, I called them traffic lanes. You know it's true! Though granted, they do an excellent job at managing them most of the time.

But I have a feeling that, just like every single one of their OTHER East Texas locations, despite their incredibly efficient drive-thru system, this location is going to stay PACKED. (Well, except on Sundays, of course.)

The owners of the new Chick-fil-a that has recently opened in Henderson, Texas have graciously provided "traffic plans" to help patrons.

You can access those and get more delicious details via their Facebook page here.

While you're there, you may want to check out the many raves that have already been given to the brand-new favorite franchise. Not that we're surprised, because they always do an amazing job. But KUDOS to the new owners! We can't wait to visit.

Not only is Chick-fil-a known for its unbelievably delicious signature fried chicken sandwich with those adorable two pickles, but they've also become well-known for the ice dream treats, lemonade, mac n' cheese, and are now a go-to stop for breakfast.

Of course, there's a good chance you're already quite familiar with these offerings. But did you know there are some awesome "menu hacks" that have been shared by Chick-fil-a employees themselves?

Oh yeah, and you can check those out here.

