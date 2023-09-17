Are You Happy In Texas? Study Ranks Texas Near Bottom For Happiness

Are You Happy Living In Texas?

That probably depends on your viewpoint of where you are right now. If you've been living in a big city like Houston or Dallas, you might be "unhappy" about living around traffic. If you grew up in a small town like Lindale or Kilgore, you might feel like you'll be "happy" living in a big city. Overall according to a new study, Texas ranks near the bottom of the "happiness" index - and I think I know why.

A Recent Study Ranked States "Happiness" based On Several Metrics.

The folks over at WalletHub came out with a study based upon the findings of “happiness” research to determine which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with life. Previous studies have found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life.

The 10 Happiest States Are...

They examined the 50 states across 30 key metrics, ranging from the depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to income growth and the unemployment rate.

Here's where are all the "shiny happy people" are.

Utah Hawaii Maryland Minnesota New Jersey Connecitcut California Florida Idaho Nebraska

So, Where's The Unhappy States?

It might be beautiful but if you've ever spend a day or more in West Virginia, then you can see why its at the bottom of the "happiest" list. With 1 being the "unhappiest" here's how the rest of the state rank.

West Virginia Louisiana Tennessee Arkansas Kentucky Alabama Mississippi Alaska New Mexico Oklahoma Indiana TEXAS

Texas Falls Just Out Of The Top 10 Unhappy States

You want to know why? Because EVERYBODY KEEPS MOVING HERE DAMMIT, and yall bringing yall "home state" shenanigans here and we're unhappy about it. That's not in the study, its just my expert opinion.

