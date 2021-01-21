Your Parents Lied, Study Says Money Can Buy Happiness

When you get older you realize your parents lied, a lot. In my case, my parents lied about money being the root of all evil. In fact, I remember my dad telling me that one should never see money as an idol, and it will never truly make you happy. Well, I am sorry to inform you, my dad is a liar and I have new research to prove it.

A study conducted in 2010 found money could buy happiness up until you make around $75,000 a year after that you plateau and it doesn't affect your happiness day after day. Don't we all want to be happy on every day that ends with a y? I must have read an article on the $75,000 making you happy because it's a number I have always had in the back of my mind.

The University of Pennsylvania just came out with a new study that said we shouldn't put a cap on how much money brings us happiness because basically the number on the higher end doesn't exist.

Pixland, Thinkstock

"More money more problems" couldn't be further from the truth according to the new study from Penn. In this case, more money equals more control. Not control over others around you but control when it comes to you and your happiness. Don't we all want to be in control? It's definitely my toxic trait.

33,000 Americans in the age range from 18 to 65 used an app called "Track Your Happiness." that would check in with them during random parts of the day. “How do you feel right now?” or “Overall, how satisfied are you with your life?” are the questions that users would receive randomly throughout the day.

The study discovered that a $20 bill means more to someone who makes $25,000 per year. Meanwhile, someone who makes $100,000 almost feels indifferent towards $20. If you're climbing up that career ladder and your income doubles, you see a huge jump in happiness. Your happiness doesn't depend on how much you make per year, and it won't plateau after you make $75,000 per year, so basically work on doubling that yearly income.