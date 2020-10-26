Texas Ranks No. 2 On List Of Most Hated States In The U.S.

Haters gonna hate.

According to a new survey, the Lone Star State comes in at number 2 on a list of the most hated states in the country. I take offense to that.

The survey was put on by BestLifeOnline.com - where surveyors took a look at each state coast to coast. The survey took into account the percentage of the population that has recently moved out of each state, information drawn from a Gallup poll of which citizens felt the most pride in their home states —defined as the percentage of people who agreed with the statement that their state is "the best or one of the best possible states to live, and an Instagram poll put on by amateur researcher Matt Shirley, where he asked his 320,000 followers which state they hated the most.

And SOMEHOW Texas ends up at number 2.

After gathering all of the information, BestLifeOnline.com compiled the results into an algorithm that produced the final score of the Hatred Index. They say the higher the Hatred Index number, the more hated that state is.

Coming in as what I would call "the most well-liked state" - or what the survey shows as no other states hating it - would be Idaho. I honestly think people forget that state exists.

Fast-forwarding to the top 10 most hated states - we have the following:

10. Kansas

9. Alabama

8. Indiana

7. Kentucky

6. Michigan

5. Florida

4. Oklahoma

3. California

2. Texas

Again, I don't understand why we're down here. May I remind you, Texas has the best food, Buc-cee's, HEB, breakfast tacos, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, George Strait, FOOTBALL, and we can have all four seasons work simultaneously between the months of October and December. Hate on that.

Apparently the states that do 'hate on that' include Oklahoma (that's to be expected...#HookEm), New Mexico (SERIOUSLY, I thought we were cool), California (but you're still moving here...), and Alaska (but why...jealous of our heat?).

So who came in at number 1? New Jersey. I mean...they don't have what we have, so I guess they earned this spot.