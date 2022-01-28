Get our free mobile app

It seems like parking has become a challenge for Tyler drivers. I'm pretty sure it's not just Tyler drivers though that can't really park. Ya know, parking isn't really that hard of a thing to accomplish, just stay within the middle of the lines and you'll be good.

It's not parallel parking that drivers are having an issue with, it's pulling into angled parking and straight parking spots too that's tripping people up all of a sudden. I can understand if it was happening with a bunch of parallel spots because I will admit I have a bit of difficulty pulling that off successfully. Unlike my daughter, who picked it up quickly while in driving school last year.

I've noticed here lately that more and more people are putting these bad drivers on blast by posting pictures of their bad parking jobs in the Facebook group 'Tyler, TX Traffic Rants and Raves' and not just posting pictures of their bad parking job but pics along with their license plates too!

I'm all good with calling someone out for taking up two spaces, parking in the middle of a block to take up four, or parking too far over into a disabled parking spot, but showing a pic of their plates could be taking it a bit too far. I can see their point though of doing it, just in case that person is a member of this closed Facebook group, maybe that person will see that they're being called out and change their ways. But then again, probably not because it feels like there are just a lot of entitled feeling people on the road.

However, just to be nice, I will be blurring the license plates in the following pics and if you're really curious to know who's doing this or if this is you, join the Facebook group 'Tyler, TX Traffic Rants and Raves'.

Are You Parking Like These Entitled People In Tyler, TX?

