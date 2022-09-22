When I was in high school, I very RARELY drove to school. Okay, first I wanted to really bad to pull girls but when I finally got the opportunity to do so I quickly realize that it wasn't worth the trouble because high school parking lots, especially for students, get PACKED really quick at some schools. I would rather get door to door service from the yellow bus than walk a mile to the back of the parking lot to get my car.

A Central Texas High School PTO Has Come Up With A Unique And Expensive Way To Solve The Parking Problem For Students.

Jen Austin - Townsquare Media Jen Austin - Townsquare Media loading...

Westlake High School is in the Eanes Independent School District in a high-income enclave southwest of Downtown Austin according to CBS Austin. That means you know there's a bunch of "well to do" kids with cars who have parents with MONEY and parking is probably at a premium there.

Westlake High School PTO is auctioning off three student parking spots.

Online Auction Alex Slobodkin loading...

Since these kids and their parents are probably loaded, the PTO there came up with the idea of auctioning off student parking spaces with the proceeds "going to the enrichment of the high school experience" according to the report....whatever that means.

The Bidding Starts At $5,000!!

According to a post on the school's PTO Facebook page, 2 of the parking spots are opening up bids beginning at $5,000 and then one spot at a buy-it-now price of $20,000!! You must REALLY love your kid to spend the price of a car for a space. The auction is already underway with it wrapping up today (Thursday 9-22) at 4:00 PM.

Top 10: These Are Texas’ Most Expensive High School Football Stadiums in '22 There's a reason every good high school football movie is based in Texas. Here in the Lone Star State Friday nights are revered and our young men in football pads exalted to legends in their hometowns. In fact as of last year, Texas is only second to Florida (by two players) as the state with the most players in the NFL.

Photos of the Former Marshall Junior High School Now For Sale If you've ever wanted to own a school in East Texas this is your opportunity.