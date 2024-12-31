Tyler, Texas - If you've ever found yourself struggling to find change to feed the parking meters on the square in downtown Tyler, you can now cross that one off your frustration list.

Transition to Free Parking

As many of us know, downtown Tyler utilized parking meters that charged $1 per hour. A two-hour limit was enforced Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thankfully, we were given a respite from these charges on weekends and after 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The new policy officially eliminates these fees. This change is expected to make downtown Tyler more inviting to shoppers and diners, potentially boosting the local economy.

Additional Parking Options in Downtown Tyler

What about those who need a free place to park for longer than two hours?

The Fair Plaza Parking Garage remains a viable option and is located at the corner of West Elm Street and South College Avenue. I have personally found parking at this facility to be problem-free. It offers free parking to the public and, just learned today, contains 384 spaces across four levels. Plus, it's such a convenient location and gives quick access to the downtown area.

Although I've never used it before, the Smith County Parking Garage offers 543 free parking spaces for public use. For those unfamiliar, it is situated at 210 East Ferguson. Drivers can access the garage either from East Ferguson Street or Locust Street, both one-way streets.

This shift to free two-hour parking is another example of Tyler's commitment to enhancing a more welcoming environment for visitors and residents alike.

We are so excited to see the already beautiful downtown Tyler area continue to be enhanced and welcoming to visitors. We hope that by reducing parking costs and offering longer-term parking options, the area will continue attracting more visitors to enjoy the downtown experience.

It may be a few weeks before the meters are physically removed, but we understand that free parking is already available. Double-check with the City of Tyler to confirm.

If you'd like more information on downtown Tyler parking options, visit the official Downtown Tyler website.

If you'd like more information regarding the Smith County Parking Garage, watch the following video shared by CBS 19 a while back:



