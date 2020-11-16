Are You Stocking Up aka Hoarding?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Stocking up sounds positive, forward thinking and wise. Hoarding sounds selfish, negative and bad. I guess it depends on what side of the fence you stand on when describing what happens when you make sure to have extra toilet paper on hand just in case...

When the pandemic first hit in March, I don't get too worried. I worked the entire way through and came close to running out of toilet paper once or twice, but through the grace of family and friends, I never went without. I still haven't been able to find Lysol or Clorox Spray or Wipes, but as long as I've got PineSol and my Swiffer Wet Jet, I'm good to go. And so what if they don't have bread, I'm trying to go more Keto anyways!

However, here we are now, nine months in, and facing another peak, some experts warn could be significant. In the face of all that we know about 2020, with the storms, the pandemic, lockdowns, etc... have you stockpiled anything just in case? I'll admit that everytime I order groceries now that I include a package of toilet paper. I also include a few different canned food items as well as some kind of medicine. By medicine, I mean Ibuprofen, cold and sinus medicine, allergy medicine, alcohol, Pepto, etc...

Am I being a hoarder or am I stocking up? I'm not going crazy so I'm going to call it stocking up. I don't think I'm close to building an underground bunker... yet! Unless you know someone...