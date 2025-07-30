(KNUE-FM) An alleged killer remains at large near the Texas-Arkansas border and law enforcement needs people sharing this information before anyone else loses their life.

What Happened at Devil’s Den State Park?

According to NBCDFW, there was a married couple who had been hiking in a remote area of Devil’s Den State Park with their daughters. They were attacked and police have now released a sketch of the man in hopes that someone can identify the man in the drawing.

The drawing was released on Monday night, it shows a man wearing a baseball hat, police have not released any sort of motive as to why the couple was killed.

Who Were Clinton and Cristen Brink?

43-year-old Clinton David Brink and 41-year-old Cristen Amanda Brink were both found dead on a walking trail. Their 7-and 9-year-old daughters were not hurt and are now with family members.

What Do We Know About the Suspect?

Law enforcement believes whoever attacked this couple most likely sustained injuries while attacking the couple. Police have been asking for help from people who were in the area, while numerous calls have come in to help, there has been very little information provided.

The family had just moved from South Dakota to northwest Arkansas; Clinton had just been hired as a milk delivery driver in Fayetteville.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing dark shorts, a dark ball cap, sunglasses and fingerless gloves. He was seen in a black four-door sedan. The suspect may have been driving a black Mazda traveling on State Highway 170 or State Highway 220.

