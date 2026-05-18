Almost every person in East Texas has had one of those coworkers who doesn’t understand how to use a community refrigerator, like the one in the work break room. You would think that this would be common sense, but some Texans need to learn about the work fridge commandments.

Just to be clear, this isn’t some passive-aggressive message for anyone I work with. I would have more fun and write their name in this article if there was anyone acting this way. That kind of behavior would absolutely get called out at our workplace.

One time, there was an email sent out showing people how to use the ice scoop in the break room, which was hilarious. The email helped someone learn how to put the scoop back without putting their germs in the ice.

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Respecting Shared Spaces at Work

We will get into the exact commandments in just a second, but first we need to discuss one of the biggest problems with people using the community fridge. One of the biggest issues I see is that people think that the fridge is just for them, like they are the only people who use the fridge. It comes down to respect, the refrigerator is there for everyone to use, so make sure you’re not taking up so much space that others can’t use the refrigerator.

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The Most Common Break Room Fridge Mistakes

If you are someone who likes to utilize space in the refrigerator at work or at any community fridge, make sure you follow these commandments.

Work Fridge Commandments Here's a list of workplace refrigerator etiquette rules that everyone should follow. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins