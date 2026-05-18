(Terrell, Texas) - Buc-ee's bans a lot things in their stores and in their parking lots. In store, you can't prepay for your gas with a card, you have to use cash to do that. In the parking lot, you can't leave your car overnight. Those are just two examples.

So what does Buc-ee's not ban? Not much, really. Buc-ee's just wants you to come in with the family, go to the bathroom, browse their Walmart size store, grab a drink, grab a sandwich and be on your way. While you take that bathroom break and do some shopping, you can have this on your belt or in your purse while doing it, your firearm.

The One Thing That Buc-ee's Doesn't Ban

Buc-ee's fans and random travelers will get frustrated with all the things that can't be done. Bringing your pet inside is banned. Sleeping in their parking lot isn't allowed. 18 wheelers and commercial trucks with trailers are not allowed on the premises.

The next time you're at Buc-ee's, take notice of all the signs outside the store or on the windows going in, there is not a sign that says firearms are prohibited from the property or in the store (mysanantonio.com). So yes, you can conceal or open carry inside Buc-ee's. There is an interesting caveat to this rule that you may not know about.

READ MORE: Buc-ee's 3 Parking Lot Rules That Frustrate Fans and Travelers Alike

How Buc-ee's Could Ban Your Firearm

If a business in Texas doesn't allow firearms on its property or in its building, a sign must be posted. The Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission (TABC) enacted a rule for businesses that sell alcohol that makes it a felony to carry a firearm into that business. However, a law passed in 2021 made it obsolete because anyone over the age of 21 doesn't need a license to carry a gun in Texas.

Also, a business' sales of alcohol must account for 51% of its overall revenue to make it illegal to carry a firearm into a business. Buc-ee's sells way more Beaver Nuggets than alcohol so I think they're good.

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Buc-ee's 3 Parking Lot Rules That Frustrate Fans and Travelers Alike Buc-ee's is beloved by thousands, possibly millions, of people. But, there are a three rules that both loyal fans and random travelers find very frustrating. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media