Arkansas Man Finds Third-Largest Diamond Of The Year At Crater Of Diamonds State Park

Now that's a big payday! If only I could be as lucky as some people...man.

Granted, this is a story about not giving up because a Fayetteville, Arkansas man didn't find his big payday on his first...second...or even third or fourth trip to the Crater of Diamonds State Park. It was on his FIFTH trip that he finally had his time pay off.

According to KATV, 35-year-old Steven McCool cashed in the third-largest diamond of the year at the park with a 4.49-carat, canary yellow diamond officials say is about the size of a jellybean.

Now I'm already thinking what that diamond would look incredible on. My wedding ring? Yes. It would be eye-catching. A necklace? Absolutely, I'd rock it (no pun intended...maybe) there too.

“As my eyes were panning to it, I was thinking it could be an amber piece of glass like an old Coke bottle,” McCool told KATV. “Once I focused on it though, I knew it was a diamond. I was like ‘No way! No way!’”

The best part about a find like this at the Crater of Diamonds State Park is that it's finders keepers. You find a diamond there, it's yours. Every discovery is a unique find and a different adventure to get there each and every time.

According to the state park, McCool named his diamond the BamMam Diamond, which is a tribute to his 7-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter. He does not know if he is going to keep it or consider selling it.

I guess y'all know what I'd do.

246 diamonds have been found at the park this year alone - totaling a whopping 59.25 carats!

The biggest find at the park was in 1975 where an incredible 16.37-carat white diamond named the "Amarillo Starlight," that was found.

Photo credit: Crater of Diamonds State Park