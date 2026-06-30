TEXAS -- Though it likely won't come as a surprise to any native Texan, the truth is the Lone Star State is chock-full of iconic places to visit.

I grew up in Tyler, Texas, and learn something new about the Lone Star State daily. Many of us haven't even had a chance to see everything Texas has to show us. And since Texas is enormous, seeing everything isn't exactly a weekend project. Still, summertime is one of the best opportunities to hit the road and experience a few places you may have always meant to visit but never quite made it to.

While this particular trip offered by Onlyinyourstate.com is by no means comprehensive, it IS pretty fantastic that in just three hours of driving time, you could visit at least SEVEN iconic Texas places. Now obviously, those three hours would be spent driving. So clearly you'd want to schedule in way more time than that to, ya know, actually stop and SEE the places. But, I digress.

You'll Start in Austin Before Heading Into the Hill Country

This particular road trip starts in our state's capital, Austin. And so, you'll have to start that three-hour driving clock once you get there. But, as they say, getting there is half the fun, right? RIGHT?

And yes... hopefully you'll pass at least one Buc-ee's along the way.

Seven Famous Texas Stops in Just One Route

Whether you're a history buff, love scenic drives, enjoy architecture, or simply want an excuse to get out of town for a while, this itinerary checks a lot of boxes.

Starting in Austin, you'll take in a few sights before venturing into the Texas Hill Country area, and then down toward San Antonio. And frankly, each of these areas can easily be an entire trip unto itself. So think of this as a great "Texas sampler" for natives and visitors alike who just want to take a quick jaunt to see some of the most iconic spots in this great state of ours.

OK, ready?

Visit SEVEN Epic Texas Landmarks in This One Long Weekend Road Trip It won't come as a surprise to any native Texan, but the Lone Star State is chock-full of iconic places to visit. This road trip will show you SEVEN of them.

Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

Don't Forget to Test Your Texas Knowledge Before You Go

Speaking of Texas adventures...

If you're planning to spend more time on Texas roads this summer, here's a fun question:

If you had to take the Texas driver's license test today, would you pass?

Let's find out.