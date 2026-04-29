TEXAS -- Soon, Texans will be lamenting the hot weather and looking for some place to cool off. The good news is that there are quite a few natural lazy rivers in Texas, which you can visit as soon as the weather gets warm enough. (Which will be very soon.)

Summer in Texas Is Coming (Ready or Not)

Have I ever told you how much I love floating down lazy rivers at our Texas waterparks? But I also love the idea of natural lazy rivers. If I could, I would take an immediate road trip to visit ALL of the waterpark lazy rivers in the Lone Star State.

Is it because I'm lazy?

Well, sometimes.

But the truth is, you know how hot and humid it is during Texas summers, and honestly, floating down a lazy river without a care in the world sounds just about perfect. Does anyone else want to take a lazy river tour at all of the Texas waterparks with me?

Why Natural Lazy Rivers Are an Excellent Choice, Too

That being said, I am a huge fan of being outdoors. A little bit less so when it feels as if a squadron of fire demons has invaded us—thus the longing for cool water. So give me a lazy river set in nature, and that's just about perfect.

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There's just something about seeing the breeze in the trees, staring at the sky, listening to the water rush by, and birds chirping. And now a sad confession: Despite being a native Texan, I haven't yet had the chance to go tubing down one of our Texas rivers.

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The Kind of Day You’ll Be Craving Soon

I would very much like to change that this year. When it comes to great rivers to tube down and about in Texas, thankfully, we have more than a few options. Granted, some of these rivers may be more ideal than others when it comes to tubing, but people have been known to do so on all of them. And hey, for those more interested in swimming, splashing around, or just sitting on the bank and listening to the water flow by, you'll find the perfect road trip destination.

Floating, Swimming, or Just Escaping the Heat

We found 9 of the best NATURAL lazy rivers for tubing, swimming, or just cooling the hell off in Texas once those summer temps start coming in hot. If there are any we missed, send me an email at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

The Best Natural Lazy Rivers in Texas for Summer Floating and More If you're interested in tubing, swimming, or just sitting on the bank and listening to the water flow by, you'll find a great Texas river destination here. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley