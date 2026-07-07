TEXAS -- According to author PJ O'Neal, who shared a story on AllRecipes.com, there are 5 food items that Texans should avoid at a breakfast buffet.

Why Breakfast Buffets Can Be Riskier Than You Think

Some of the reasons why come from warnings shared by the FDA itself. Others are based on the opinions of other food-wise folks who have studied the data and also from their personal experiences traveling around Texas and the country, generally speaking.

Why Some Breakfast Buffet Foods Raise Red Flags

Although I enjoy reading this information and appreciate learning new things about... well, anything... especially food, I have a feeling I'll be inclined to risk it and still enjoy some of these foods at our breakfast buffets in Tyler, Texas. Maybe. Well, it depends on the restaurant or hotel in question, of course.

I'm curious if you'll feel the same way.

Breakfast Buffets Are One of the Best Parts of Traveling

I love eating breakfast any time of the day. I especially love enjoying breakfast buffets when I'm on vacation. Plus, they're usually an all-you-can-eat thing, so you know your family will start their day with full tummies. So this was a bummer to read. But no one wants to deal with the horrors of food poisoning.

But it's a bummer for financial reasons, as well. Traveling can be quite expensive, so finding a place that offers free breakfast for the family can be a bit of a relief for the travel budget. At least you won't have to worry about paying for ONE meal of the day, right?

A Former Hotel Employee Shares a Warning

According to one TikTok-er who is a former hotel employee, the risk just isn't worth it at some places. Here's what she had to say:

Yikes.

The 5 Breakfast Buffet Foods Experts Say to Avoid

OK, so let's take a look at the 5 foods they say we should never eat at a breakfast buffet — whether at a local buffet or while traveling.

5 Risky Foods You Should Never Eat at Breakfast Buffets Uncover the top 5 food items Texans should steer clear of at breakfast buffets, based on data from the FDA and former hotel employees. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley