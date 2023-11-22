Australian Musician G Flip, Flips Over The Amount Of Jerky At Buc-ee’s

Get our free mobile app

Beaver Nuggets, spotless restrooms, beef jerky, Buc-ee's t-shirts, gas, soft drinks and so much more are waiting for anyone and everyone at Buc-ee's. Your first trip to this oversized convenience store can be daunting and a bit overwhelming, especially for those not used to oversized places with hundreds of people milling around.

Having made many stops at Buc-ee's I know what to expect and what I'm getting myself into before turning into the parking lot.

Texans just get it. Non-Texans just don't get it.

Buc-ee's is a tourist destination for those outside Texas and outside of the U.S. It's always fun to see the reaction of first-timers, especially if you're walking in at the same time they are. The shear size and enormity of this oversized convenience store blow them away.

Australian musician 'G Flip' recently documented their time visiting a Buc-ee's and they said,

The gas station does have a ton of jerky.

They shot a video while walking through Buc-ee's videoing nearly everything that surprised them about the store. G Flip called it a 'hectic place' where the 'cowboys [are] making barbecue' and then pointed out the insane amount of jerky that was in a display case.

In their TikTok video, G Flip says they were told by someone that if they ever made a trip to America, they had to go to a Buc-ee's, so they did. The video started in the home goods section, then showed a stuffed beaver, lots of inspirational signs, some guys in cowboy hats making barbecue sandwiches, and of course all the jerky and some fudge!

Welcome to Texas G Flip and we're glad you got to experience Buc-ee's!

