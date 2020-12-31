B-52’s Sent to the Middle East in Show of Force to Iran

2 B-52 bombers have been flown to the Middle East Wednesday in the latest show of force meant to deter Iran.

Tensions continue to rise in the region. The Hill reports the United States withdrew some staff members from the embassy in Bagdad earlier this month.

These B-52's came from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota to deliver “a clear deterrent message to anyone who intends to do harm to Americans or American interests in the region."

“The United States continues to deploy combat-ready capabilities into the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to deter any potential adversary, and make clear that we are ready and able to respond to any aggression directed at Americans or our interests,” Centcom head Gen. Frank McKenzie, said in the statement. “We do not seek conflict, but no one should underestimate our ability to defend our forces or to act decisively in response to any attack.”

You might remember, B-52's from Barksdale flew a similar mission to the region earlier this month.

This mission is aimed at warning leaders in Iran from attacking American interests or personnel in the days surrounding the January 3 anniversary of the Trump administration's assassination of Iranian leader General Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed by an American drone strike in January, Iran responded with a major missile attack on US military bases in the region.