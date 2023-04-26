Bar And Grill In Waco, Texas Accused Of Firing Waitress Due To Weight
After one eatery in Central Texas has faced allegations of mistreatment of food and employees, another establishment has been accused of letting an employee go due to one factor.
An Unidentified Waitress's Claims About Oakley's Texas Bar And Grill
KCEN has the details regarding the story. According to the news organization, the former waitress first posted the details of her firing on social media. The text messages accused Oakley's Bar and Grill of letting her go after failing to lose weight. The waitress stated that the weight was due to having a child, and she began the job two weeks after the birth.
A Tik Tok was also posted regarding the situation, where the waitress said in the video "They basically told me I was too fat to work there, I was not pretty enough to work there."
The general manager of Oakley's in the messages wrote "Mark is strict on the Oakley's image." However, the GM states the message was taken out of context, and a current waitress stated the image was the part of a contract they sign into.
Response From GM and Employees
The GM stated to KCEN that the reason for the firing of the unnamed waitress wasn't due to weight, rather due to actions by the former employee. The GM alleges the waitress took "other people's tables" in addition to "getting into an argument with every waitress on her shift."
A unnamed waitress also stated that the messages didn't include parts that were shown where workers were trying to help the former unnamed employee lose the weight. Current employees told KCEN that due to the allegations, unknown individuals have called the eatery, threatening violence, and loss of customers.
As this is a developing story, we have more details when they become available.