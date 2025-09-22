If you still haven't heard about it, there is a park, right here in Texas, that has life-sized dinosaurs that you can look at. It's right outside of Austin, TX, and it's a children's dream come true.

This place is called The Dinosaur Park, it's in Bastrop, and it's full of realistic life-size dinosaur exhibits that let you and your kids see the different skin and color variations up close. Yeah, it's pretty much a real-life Jurassic Park, except the chance of these taking over is absoulutely zero.

The Dinosaur Park in Bastrop, TX

These statues, according to the park's website, range in size from the 2-foot-long Compsognathus to the 123-foot Diplodocus, which I just learned is one of the longest dinosaurs that ever lived.

You "walk through a tree-lined nature trail, the dinosaurs sit back from the trail, situated among plants, trees, and rocks, making it easy to imagine real dinosaurs in a natural environment." I've not taken my family yet, but from the looks of it, they've got a wonderful setup.

My kids would absolutely love this. "The Dinosaur Park is an educational and fun place, where everyone can learn about the majestic animals that ruled our earth for over 150 million years." And they've got more activities too, including a fossil dig, playground, picnic area, and more.

The park is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, and the good news is that they are open on most school holidays. You can click here to see the calendar for more details.

Admission Rates and General Information. Note: Prices are subject to change without notice, and you'll notice that tickets are not available for purchase online, so plan accordingly.

PRICE OF ADMISSION

Adults: $11.00

13 and over: $11.00.

Children (2-12): $10.00.

Under 24 months are FREE.