Baylor Football Adds An Extra Game To Its Schedule

Baylor football has added Houston to its schedule to give them an extra game this year after having to postpone the Louisiana Tech game.

News 10 reports that Baylor will host Houston on Saturday, September 19th at McLane Stadium.

The game will be the season opener for both programs. Kickoff is set for 11 am central time and the game will be televised by FOX.

Baylor and Houston will also play a future home-and-home series as part of the agreement.

“We are excited to announce a matchup against Houston at McLane next Saturday,” Baylor Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades said.

“Our student-athletes and staff are excited for this opportunity,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said. “I’m really happy for our players."

After the game with UH, Baylor opens Big 12 Conference play against Kansas on September 26 at McLane Stadium.

According to Baylor, all tickets and parking passes distributed for the originally scheduled game vs Louisiana Tech are valid for entry to the BU vs UH game. Limited tickets are available for purchase as well.