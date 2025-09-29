(KNUE-FM) In East Texas, BBQ is practically a love language, and an important one at that.

Whether your favorite BBQ spot is the renowned Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ in Tyler, Brisket Love in Lindale, Country Tavern in Kilgore, or any of the numerous other fantastic BBQ spots in East Texas, sharing BBQ with your loved ones is a cherished East Texas tradition.

But have you ever considered that your go-to BBQ order might give you a little insight into your personality? Here's a totally scientific (not actually) guide to what more often than not ends up on your plate when enjoying BBQ might say about you. (And me.)

OK, let's start with brisket, shall we? It's a BBQ staple and much-loved here in East Texas.

Brisket Lovers: Traditionalists at Heart

If your go-to is brisket, you just might be what one might call a traditionalist. There's a right way to do things, and by golly, you're gonna do it right. And in this case, "right" means the slow way. The smoky way. You've probably had more than one conversation with friends and family about fat vs. lean, and you always win that argument--especially when your dinner guests have a bit of your brisket.

Pulled Pork People: Lovers of Options

What about pulled pork, you may ask? This means you're someone who wants options. Should we go with the taco? Plate? Sandwich? Well, you're the kind of person who may even good-naturedly yell "surprise me" when placing your order, and somehow it always seems to work out deliciously.

Rib Fans: Bold and a Little Messy

Ah, yes, let's talk ribs, y'all. If ribs are your go-to, you're bold. Maybe even brazen. Perhaps a little okay with "messy," as long as the meal is a bit of an adventure. You've likely even ruined a shirt or two with rib sauce, but that's okay. That just means it has character.

Turkey Folks: Balance Seekers

There's always at least one of us in the group who orders turkey. That person is usually a bit more health-conscious. But not always. That BBQ joint knows how to do turkey RIGHT. Additionally, since you're ordering the turkey, you can enjoy extra decadent side dishes and dessert. Um, extra mac & cheese and cobbler, please.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich Crowd: Comfort First

The classic chopped brisket sandwich, you ask? OK, this is for those of us who can't resist a classic. We crave comfort and consistency in a world that has gone mad. You don't chase trends. You know what you want, and you stick with what works.

Burnt Ends Devotees: Fancy and Proud

Oh, yes. Burnt ends. Yummy. If this is your go-to, you likely know you have fancier taste and you're damn proud of it. And you should be. That's good eatin' right there. You know what tastes like heaven, and you're not afraid to ask for it. You probably can pick out the best dessert on the menu, too.

Sausage Lovers: Let's Do This

If you can't get enough sausage, that could mean you've fully embraced decadence. Sure, you likely eat healthier options most of the time, but if we're doing BBQ, we are DOING it, and you're doing it right.

Combo Plate People: Samplers of Life

If you're more of a combo plate person (like me), you may find yourself wondering why you can't pick a favorite or narrow in on just one thing (like me). Or it may just mean you like to sample a bit of everything, because why limit yourself when life offers such a buffet of possibilities?

Where to Find the Best East Texas BBQ

What's your go-to BBQ order, and where's your favorite place in East Texas to get it? Send me a note, if you're so inclined, at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Since you're hungry for BBQ now (like me), let's take a look at some of the best places to get ribs, according to locals.

