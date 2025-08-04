From Terry Black's in Dallas, TX, to Pinkerton's in Houston, TX, it's a choose-your-own-adventure smorgasbord of delicious BBQ here in The Lone Star State. But for my taste buds, there is just one Best Sandwich in Texas.

Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q in Tyler, TX, is still serving up the best sandwich in the state. Call me a homer, but 12+ years after its creation, I'd still put it up against any sandwich ever created.

The Mother Clucker: The Best Sandwich In Texas

Hard to believe, it's now been more than twelve years since the fine folks at Stanley's invented the perfect sandwich for us. But, it's a common question among fans: which came first, the sandwich or the name?

It turns out, when it comes to Texas's best sandwich, it was the name that came first. The name served as the foundation for the sandwich, not the other way around, as you might have assumed. It's kinda like when a songwriter comes up with a killer hook first.

Mother Clucker co-creator and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q owner, Nick Pencis, recounted the story of its inception for us.

"I was discussing developing something new with Pit Masters Jonathan Shaw and Jordan Jackson," says Pencis. "I told them I wanted to develop a chicken sandwich and call it the “Mother Clucker."' That's when his fellow creators stepped in, "Shaw put together the seasoning blend and Jordan developed the sauce and how it was all put together."

What's in a Mother Clucker? Jalapeño cheese sourdough, smoked chicken thigh, fried egg, cheddar cheese, spicy barbecue mayo, and a slice of heaven. Go all in, get Cadillac Style, and they'll add the candied bacon and guacamole.

In 2014, it was named the No. 1 sandwich in the entire state by Texas Monthly. In '25, it's No. 1 in the universe, as voted on by my mouth. Now, go get you one as soon as humanly possible.