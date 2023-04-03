Beasley Is Big Guy Who Will Always Watch Over Your Family

Get our free mobile app

Beasley is a newcomer to the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler, Texas and he is this week's 'Pet Of The Week'. Arriving at the shelter on March 7th, Beasley's looking to be united with a new family soon and isn't looking to stay long. He is a retriever/labrador mix that has a lot of positive things going for him.

Beasley is:

house trained

plays well with other dogs

knows basic commands

crate trained

walks well on a leash

cats don't even bother him

Beasley weighs about 100 pounds and is more than happy to jump in the back seat of your car or the bed of the truck and go for a ride as the whips his ears! In addition to all of those qualities of this nearly 7-year-old guy, he will also help keep track of what's going on outside and will let you know if there is indeed something going on outside.

Beasley will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Hunter call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

