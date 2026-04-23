There are so many families in Texas that love their animals, but there are certain things we need to do to keep them safe and healthy. In East Texas, we need to be extra careful as the City of Longview is urging pet vaccinations with rising concerns regarding distemper.

Why Distemper Is a Growing Concern in East Texas

It’s important to take preventive measures so your animals aren’t exposed to wildlife carrying diseases. And the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is reporting that animal control officers have responded to 26 calls involving raccoons so far in 2026. The LACAC says it does not test animals for distemper, but local officials say they are showing symptoms like the disease.

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Increase in Raccoon Encounters Raises Concerns

While I love my dogs at home and stay up on their vaccines, I don’t know too much about distemper. But after a little research, I discovered it’s a viral disease that can be dangerous if your dog is not vaccinated, as the disease can wreak havoc on their respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems. Puppies under four months are especially at risk as well as dogs who have not been vaccinated.

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Symptoms of Distemper in Dogs

If you notice any of the following symptoms in your dog you should take them to your veterinarian:

Discharge from the eyes and nose,

Fever,

Reduced appetite,

Seizures

Beyond making sure your animal is vaccinated, residents are also being asked to remove any outdoor food or water as that could attract raccoons.

If you have any questions or see wildlife that is showing unusual behavior, officials ask residents to contact the LACAC. Their phone number is 903-297-7387.

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