‘Bel-Air’ Teaser Introduces the New Fresh Prince

Peacock has released a new teaser for the upcoming dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The series, titled simply Bel-Air, is based on Morgan Cooper’s 2019 short fan film of the same name. A minute-long clip introduces us to Jabari Banks' Will, as he falls slow-motion into a pool filled with pieces of his Philadelphia life.

Check out the teaser below, which features Will Smith giving a dramatic reading of some of the iconic lines from the original NBC show's theme song:

“At its heart, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family,” co-showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). “The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy.”

Cooper joins the creative team as director, co-writer, and executive producer. “With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series,” he stated. “Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format.”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was a star vehicle for Smith, running from 1990 to 1996 on NBC. In November 2020, the original cast reunited for a reunion special on HBO Max. Bel-Air is currently scheduled to premiere on Peacock in 2022.