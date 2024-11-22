If you're planning holiday travel through DFW International Airport in Dallas, Texas, make sure you pop by the #1 Airport in the U.S.

A ranking compiled by BetUS has ranked TGI Fridays at DFW Airport as the #1 airport bar in the United States. Impressive, huh?

This is encouraging to hear in light of the closing of many TGI Fridays locations around the country, including in Tyler, Texas close to home. Some of us were worried TGI Fridays might be gone forever and frankly, it's depressing to hear about so many businesses closing.

Despite the closing of locations in Texas, TGI Fridays has been ranked the #1 Airport Bar, not only in Texas but throughout the entire country.

Get our free mobile app

BetUS took a look at various factors when putting together its ranking of the best airport bars in the U.S. Some of the factors, according to WFAA out of Dallas, Texas included:

Google rating of the airport bars

The price of a 14-20-oz draft beer

The prices of cheeseburgers and french fries.

The size of the menu

Location of the airport bar

So, how did the TGI Fridays bar at DFW International Airport in Texas do in these categories?

WFAA reports that 'According to BetUS, here's how the airport restaurant stacks up in each of these categories:

Google Rating: 3.9

3.9 Price of a 14-20 ounce draft beer: $5

$5 Price of a cheeseburger: $12.98

$12.98 Price of french fries: $2.86' TGI Fridays DFW Airport bar did well enough to beat out the bar in the #2 place by 13 points. (The 2nd place bar was Billy Goat Tavern at Chicago O'Hare Airport.)

I'm glad we can still enjoy TGI Fridays somewhere, even if it means we have to leave town to do it.

Flights Being Cancelled Out of the Austin, TX Airport in 2025 These flights will soon no longer be available. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

3 Most Dangerous Cities in Texas According to FBI Data Looking at the statistics by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) here are the three most dangerous cities in Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins