Dallas, Texas—According to Southern Living, a Dallas-area chicken restaurant has been named one of the best in the country.

If you've not had the chance to visit one of the 10 North Texas locations of Babe's Chicken Dinner House, you might want to change that as soon as possible.

Apparently, this place is considered a must-visit in the Dallas area, at least for lovers of fried chicken and Southern cooking. And now, Babe's Chicken Dinner House has received some national attention, earning a spot on Southern Living's list of the best chicken restaurants in the U.S.

What did Southern Living love about Babe's Chicken Dinner House?

According to the Dallas Morning News, Southern Living had much to say about Babe's fabulous food, especially the Southern charm and flavor of the fried chicken. Southern Living praised the North Texas restaurant for its 'crispy, flavorful fried chicken that embodies the essence of Southern comfort food.'

Screenshot from Best of America YouTube Video Screenshot from Best of America YouTube Video loading...

Southern Living also loved Babe's Chicken Dinner House's use of premium ingredients and traditional recipes that keep people coming back for more.

Babe's Chicken Dinner House is considered a favorite among locals in the Dallas, Texas area.

In a Dallas Morning News article, the author praised this local favorite for its 'perfectly seasoned chicken and welcoming atmosphere' and how Babe's combines culinary tradition with creativity. That makes it a favorite with both regular customers and curious foodie-types. (Like me.)

Next time you're planning a trip to Dallas or North Texas, generally, or are a resident of the area, you might want to plan a stop when you can. This place is creating national buzz, thanks to Southern Living. The local folks at Dallas Morning News have confirmed it.

