Everyone can agree there is something so comforting about sitting down and eating a big pile of pasta or the delicious layers of lasagna from an Italian restaurant here in Texas. Normally after consuming the meal, I will have to take a nap but honestly, I enjoy that part of the process too.

Which is why I really liked that someone on social media asked the question, Where’s the best Italian food in Longview, Texas?

While I am not an expert when it comes to Italian restaurants in Longview, there were quite a few people that had some really good suggestions so I wanted to put together this list for you including all the suggestions that were made online. I must admit, I haven’t visited these locations yet, but while researching them, the photos made me want to start an East Texas Italian restaurant bucket list.

READ MORE: Top Mexican Restaurants Longview Locals Swear By

READ MORE: Best Happy Hour Deals in Longview, Texas

Italian Restaurants Worth the Drive from Longview

As you look at the list below, you’re going to see a few suggestions that were made while the restaurant isn’t exactly in Longview, but the people making the suggestions say they are worth the drive for the food.

Get our free mobile app

Why Supporting Local Restaurants Matters

I almost forgot that the person who initially asked the question said they were looking for local restaurants, specifically no Olive Garden. But remember even chain restaurants help give jobs to some of our friends and neighbors. Also, let's remember to support all of our favorite restaurants as much as possible. Here are the suggestions that were made.

Best Italian Restaurants Near Longview, Texas Here is a look at the 6 most recommended Italian food restaurants around the Longview, Texas area. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins