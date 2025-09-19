(KNUE-FM) After working a long day and you know the temperatures outside are hot, there is something amazing about enjoying a relaxing happy hour here in East Texas. A few years ago, when I was still in my 20’s, I loved meeting friends for happy hour but as I get a little older, that desire isn’t what it used to be — until the workday is over.

There is something great about grabbing some food and drinks after work but still enjoying some time with adults that doesn’t revolve around work. Which is why I wanted to put together a list of good choices for happy hour around Longview, Texas.

There are a lot of people that live in Longview that work hard and it’s possible that you don’t realize all the great options you have after the workday is done. But with so many restaurants to choose from, where do you even get started? We're here to help you with this and try to find the perfect happy hour for you.

Get our free mobile app

Each Happy Hour is Going to Be a Little Different

Are you looking for a happy hour where you can relax on a patio outside, or do you want something where you and your friends can get loud, and no one minds the noise?

Do you want to go to a local place or do you like going to a chain restaurant because you know what to expect? Just remember to have a safe ride home if you end up having adult beverages.

READ MORE: Too Much Coffee Could Mean a DWI in Texas

READ MORE: These Drinks Offer the Most Caffeine for Texans

Best Local Happy Hour Spots

Here is a look at your choices to enjoy happy hour food and drinks around Longview, Texas:

Great Options for Happy Hour in Longview, Texas If you're looking for a place to go after a long workday check out one of these locations for happy hour! Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins