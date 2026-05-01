There are some beautiful golf courses here in Texas. Just know that if you’re still new to golf you will need to keep practicing. It seems like a simple concept yet getting your golf ball to go where you want it to go takes skill and lots of patience, which I still struggle with.

Although I have friends, family, and coworkers who love golf, I wanted to find the best courses in Texas.

Tips for New Golfers in Texas

When I started searching around for golf courses, I only wanted to look for public courses, and it was great to see so many that are very well maintained. I admit that I have only played one round of golf in my life, but that course was in poor condition. While I thought it would be good for a beginner, it was not.

But if you’re serious about the game of golf, make sure you get an instructor so you aren’t spending time frustrated because you don’t really know what to do.

READ MORE: Top Golf Courses To Visit In East Texas This Summer

How These Texas Golf Courses Were Ranked

Because I don’t golf often, I was looking at courses thanks to an article on Golfweek, and they had a long list of great courses both public and private.

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How to Plan Your Texas Golf Trip

You’re probably going to want to start with a course that is close to your house. But if you want to go on an adventure, here is a look at some of the best public golf courses around the Lone Star State.

List of Some of the Best Public Golf Courses in Texas If you love to golf here is a list of some of the best public courses in Texas Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins