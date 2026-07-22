(Lake Sam Rayburn, Texas) - We know how awful serial killers are. For some reason, we have this fascination with them. Why do they carry out their horrific crimes? Why do they pick that particular victim? What ultimately drew them to carrying out their crimes?

Most of the time, we may never find the answers to those questions. Some of the time, we may only find out the answer to one question. Throughout the history of Texas, there have been over a dozen serial killers that roamed the state. Two of those killers committed their crimes in East Texas.

Serial Killers Mindset

Real life serial killers, plain and simple, are evil. It could be said that the evil came from abuses as a child, as is the case with a couple of Texas serial killers. Others are just evil to the core and there is nothing that could have been done to cast that evil out.

These killers all had different methods of taking their victim's lives. Some were quick with not much suffering while others were long and torturous. Most of these killers were caught but a couple did go unsolved like in Austin and Texarkana.

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Hughes Springs, Texas, 1998 - The Railroad Killer

Angel Reséndiz was known as The Railroad Killer. He would jump from train to train to travel across the country. He would carry out his killings close to a railroad. A majority of his murders were committed in Texas including one in East Texas.

Reséndiz broke into the home of 87-year-old Leafie Mason in Hughes Springs in 1998. He then beat her to death with a fireplace tool. His other murders were just as violent. Reséndiz died by lethal injection in Huntsville in 2006.

Lake Sam Rayburn - Bodies Buried by The Candy Man

Dean Corll, also known as The Candy Man, abducted, tortured, raped and murdered at least 28 teenage boys and young men between 1970 and 1973 in the Houston area. Corll would lure his victim's with the offer of a ride or an invite to a party.

Once the victim was determined, he would restrain the victim, carry out whatever evil deed against them, then strangle or shoot the victim. The bodies were then buried at either a boat shed or near Lake Sam Rayburn in deep East Texas. Corll was shot by one of his accomplices, Elmer Wayne Henley, in 1973.

13 Serial Killers in Texas

Below are the two serial killers I talked about above, along with 11 other killers who came through, and committed their crimes, in Texas.

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13 Notorious Serial Killers Linked to Texas Many consider America's first serial killer came from Austin and may have left to become the world's most famous killer. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media