There were three people arrested for robbing an East Texas delivery driver at gunpoint and stealing pizzas. According to KLTV, a Longview man is behind bars after he worked with two others on Sunday to rob a deliver driver at gunpoint and took pizzas.

How the Longview Pizza Robbery Happened

The Longview Police Department said that the robbery took place at an apartment complex on East Hawking Parkway after a deliver driver called and said that he had been robbed at gunpoint of the pizzas.

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Delivery Driver Describes Armed Confrontation

The delivery driver said that he was in the middle of delivering three medium pizzas, one side item, and six ranch dressings for a total of $82.15. The driver reported that when he arrived to deliver the pizzas there were three suspects that approached him and said, "I think you should give that to us."

The delivery driver reports that two of the suspects stood to the side of the driver while one man who was later identified as 18-year-old Kashys Herrin of Longview approached him and pulled out a handgun. The driver told the robbers that "he wasn't going to die over pizza," then handed over the three pizzas.

At that point the three suspects walked away, and the delivery driver returned to his vehicle to call law enforcement.

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Police Quickly Locate the Suspects

When an officer arrived, the three suspects were found and detained. Two of the three were found to be juveniles. During the investigation there was doorbell camera footage that showed the three suspects walking into an apartment with the pizzas.

The pizza boxes were found in the apartment seen in the footage and a gun matching the description of the one given by the delivery driver was found in the bushes behind the apartment. The gun was also found to have been stolen from Bowie County.

Herrin has now been charged with aggravated robbery and booked into the Gregg County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

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