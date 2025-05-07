(KNUE-FM) Filling up your car or truck with gasoline is a necessity for just about everyone in Texas and across the country.

Sure, we know that electric vehicles are becoming more popular, but a majority of Texans still rely on gasoline to get everything accomplished each day.

Because we are always trying to save a dollar and with gasoline being a necessity, what day of the week is best if you need to fill up your tank?

READ MORE: Gas Stations That People LOVE in Texas

Most people in Texas have the same routine and that is to wait until you need gas and fill up the tank.

But if you knew that filling up the gas tank on a specific day would save you some money, would that be enough incentive for you to change your routine?

Because there is an article discussing what day of the week is the best to buy gasoline, and we’re all trying to save money, so I wanted to make sure you know about it.

Get our free mobile app

These are the Best Days to Buy Gasoline in Texas

The smart people over at GasBuddy found that Monday normally offered the lowest price for gasoline with Friday also being another option if you’re looking for the lowest gas prices.

Avoid Buying Gas in Texas on These Days

If you’re needing to fill up your gas tank and don’t want to pay a little extra, you might want to avoid pulling up to the pump on Thursday’s.

Besides Thursday being expensive for gasoline, Wednesday is the second most expensive day of the week to fill up your tank.

So, remember, fill up on Monday or Friday if you want the cheapest gas prices. And don’t overfill your tank as it’s bad for your vehicle.

12 Items to Avoid Buying at Gas Stations and Convenience Stores If you're stopping at a gas station or convenience store in Texas you should avoid buying these specific items. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins