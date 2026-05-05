I think everyone in East Texas is tired of hearing about scams. It seems like there is always some new way to try and trick people out of their hard-earned money, but we always want you to stay in the know so you don’t become the next victim. That’s why you need to watch out for a fake Apple Pay scam according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

Apple Pay Scam Hits East Texas

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, there are local residents who have been scammed out of over $1 million by this fake Apple Pay scam. They are asking people to share the details so no one else falls victim to the scam.

READ MORE: Austin Arrest in $1.4M Pig Butchering Scam Case

How the Apple Pay Scam Works

According to the sheriff’s office, the scammers will contact the victim claiming that a bank employee is stealing money from their accounts. They then insist that the victim should transfer their money into different accounts in order to help with the scammer's fake investigation currently in progress.

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How to Protect Yourself From Scammers

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone that if they get a call similar to this the best course of action is to hang up immediately and then contact local law enforcement. There are other tips provided by law enforcement to help you and your money stay safe from scammers:

Go to your bank in person and speak directly with a trusted employee if you suspect fraud.

Do NOT conduct financial transactions over the phone.

Never move your money at the direction of someone who contacts you unexpectedly.

Do not trust caller ID – scammers can make it look like they are calling from a legitimate number.

Do not share personal or banking information over the phone, text, or email.

Be cautious of urgent or high-pressure tactics – this is how scammers create panic.

Hang up and call your bank directly using the number on your card.

Discuss suspicious calls with a family member or trusted friend before taking action.

Lastly, remember, these scammers are pushing fear and urgency, don’t trust anyone over the phone attempting to get you to move money.

Protect Yourself From Texas Phone Scams Gallery Credit: Chaz