Betty White Would Approve Of You Adopting These East Texas Rescue Dogs

A light is being shined on the need to support animal rescue facilities across the nation after the untimely death of Betty White, a long-time animal activist. She was a huge supporter of animal rescues and zoo facilities and in honor of what would have been her 100th birthday on January 17th, there is a new challenge coming up on social media that everyone can get involved in and not get hurt by or destroy anything with this event.

The 'Betty White Challenge' is simple, on January 17th all you need to do is call up, go online or stop by a local animal shelter and donate at least $5 to them (or more) in her memory. There are quite a few animal rescue facilities here in East Texas. A quick Google search reveals no fewer than 15, but we know there are more than that. Before giving though, you'll want to make sure you're giving to a legitimate rescue organization - do your homework.

In the meantime, Betty White herself would approve you of adopting these fine dogs from The Humane Society Of East Texas' Pets Fur People in Tyler. They have a wide selection of breeds and mixed breeds to choose from. All these dogs, and the others around East Texas, just want a loving family and someone to give their unconditional love to.

Beau the yellow Labrador Retriever.

Pets Fur People loading...

Beau is a 7-year-old guy that weighs about ninety pounds and he's a gentle giant that enjoys playing with other dogs and cats too! He is leash trained and will fit into most any family.

Flash, the energetic one.

Pets Fur People loading...

Flash is just 8-months-old and as a typical puppy, he is full of energy. He weighs about forty pounds and is a very active dog that is extremely playful and very friendly.

Dallas, who is always ready for a road trip.

Pets Fur People loading...

Dallas is an active outdoor dog that loves to go on walks and those ears really perk up when you mention 'go'! She weighs about seventy pounds and is active with a lot of energy.

All of these animals from Pets Fur People are either spayed or neutered and arae current on starting vaccinations, including rabies. They have been microchipped for identification purposes. When you adopt a dog from Pets Fur People, they each go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Beau, Flash or Dallas call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

