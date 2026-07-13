While lots of people associate beer and whiskey as the alcohol they think of when they think about Texas, there is so much more to choose from here in the Lone Star State. We have some amazing distilleries that are producing massive amounts of alcohol that are distributed all over the world. There are also some fantastic breweries that make really good beer. But there is more; there are tons of great wineries all over the state of Texas too.

READ MORE: The Texas Winery That's Also Home To A Big White Rhinoceros

Texas Has More Than Just Beer and Whiskey

A winery was crowned the best in Texas, and we need to discuss it.

There was a time in my life when I would drink just about anything in front of me, and after I got out of my 20s, I got more selective about what I was drinking because I wanted it to taste good.

So, you try lots of different things to figure out what you like, which is what so many people do with wine. But ELLE DECOR published an article naming the best winery in every state, and I was curious to see which one they chose for Texas.

Best Wineries Found in Texas If you love wine, you're going to love this list of some of the best wineries found in Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

A National Article Just Named the Best Winery in Texas

If you want to try the best winery in Texas according to this article, you’re going to be headed toward the beautiful Texas Hill Country. The winery mentioned as the best is located in Fredericksburg.

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The Winery Named Best in Texas

I’m not exactly a wine connoisseur but if you’re looking for the best wine in Texas you need to try Pontotoc Vineyards. They were named the best winery in Texas. Online comments also mention that they have amazing bread and cookies for sale there as well.

What do you think is the best winery in Texas? I’d love to hear your opinion, email me, billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

10 Health Benefits of Wine Drinking wine, in moderation, can be good for your health. Gallery Credit: Factly.com