BEWARE: Highly Toxic Plant That Looks Like Wildflower Found In Texas

If You See One Of These In Your Yard While Doing Yard Work, You Definitely Want To Approach With Caution.

Summer months mean that a lot of you will be out in the yard taking care of your lawn. While you're probably be on the lookout for "weeds", there's a plant that maybe in your yard that could cause some major health issues for you and your family.

A Facebook User Shared The Details About What Happened To Them Recently.

According to The Chron, Kenzie Kizer of Lancaster, Texas, took to social media to warn about some weeds near her home that she attempted to pull and dispose of, which nearly killed her.

In a post that's been shared over 100,000 times on Facebook, Kizer said that after pulling the weeds, she described the following symptoms:

Swollen Tongue

Itchy and Burning Skin

Chest Tightness

Slurred Speech

Dizziness, Confusion and Shakes

After A Trip To The ER, Kizer Found Out That It Was From A Toxic Plant.

The plant she came in contact with is known as "Poison Hemlock". While they may look like harmless wildflowers, all parts of poison hemlock are extremely poisonous, with the stems and leaves being the most toxic parts of the plant. Poison Hemlock is an invasive species.

If ingested, poison hemlock can be fatal to humans and livestock. Animals that ingest poison hemlock can die from respiratory paralysis in two to three hours. Humans who have ingested about six to eight fresh leaves can die in just two hours.

What To Do To Avoid Getting Poisoned...

If found in your yard, wear protective gloves, long sleeves, pants and shoes when close to poison hemlock. To remove it, dig up all parts of the plant, including tap root, and throw out with yard waste. And DON'T BURN IT AND DONT USE A WEED WHACKER!

Burning it or "whacking" it could cause hemlock particles to be exposed to skin, eyes and lungs You can also report any sightings by sending photos and coordinates to invasives@shsu.edu.

