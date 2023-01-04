Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. These thieves are smart, too. They'll disguise it as coming from a legitimate company that we all love like Outback Steakhouse. That's exactly what's happening right now with a scam being passed around online in East Texas.

The Outback Steakhouse Scam

This particular scam wants to tug at your heart strings. The message comes off as empathetic, because for a lot it was a tough year, but this will only make a person's life tougher because all they want to do is steal your personal information.

Yeah, it all looks legit, right? However, there are some ways to figure out that this is a scam.

If it's too good to be true, it probably is.

Lack Of The Blue Checkmark

There are two things to notice here. First, look at the title of the Facebook page. There wouldn't be a "Fans" at the end of the name. Second, there would be a blue checkmark next to Outback Steakhouse to show that it's the legitimate Outback Steakhouse Facebook page.

Here is the scam page:

Facebook Facebook loading...

Here is the real Outback Steakhouse Facebook page:

Facebook Facebook loading...

The Page's Activity

Another tell-tale sign is the overall activity on the page. If you scroll down the page, you'll see that this page's activity started with one post for all of 2021. The next post wasn't until January of 2022 followed by only seven more posts. The real Outback Steakhouse Facebook page would have much more activity.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Obvious Misspellings And Grammar Mistakes

Another thing to look for is in how the post reads. If you have a hard time reading it because of wrong punctuation or misspelled words, it's a scam page. The real page would not use a dollar or cent sign to spell a word.

Facebook Facebook loading...

A Broken Link

There is a link to a page that's given where they say you go to claim your voucher. Thing is, when I clicked on it, the page didn't exist. This means that the page did exist for a little while, but when the scammers stole enough information, they de-activated the page.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media loading...

Don't Fall for These Scams

Bottom line is we do not want you or a relative or a friend to fall for a scam like this. These people are looking for only one thing, to steal your personal information so it can used either against you or in a crime. If anyone shares this to you, delete it and let the person who shared it know it's a fake so they can start taking the measures to protect their personal information.

