Big Sandy, Texas 721-Acre Ranch Comes With Elk, Antelope, Oryx & Three Homes

Big game enthusiasts will absolutely fall in love with this massive ranch property in Big Sandy. If you have a love for the great outdoors, wildlife, ranch life, and a beautiful home, you better have the bankroll to back up purchasing this property or the best credit score of your life!

Situated to the north of Big Sandy and west of Texas State Highway 155 is 721 acres of East Texas beauty. This property has been meticulously developed to be the perfect working ranch for exotic wildlife. The current owner has made several improvements to the land, since purchasing it in 2014, including creating a 15-acre lake and they have corrected some of the terrain and drainage issues leaving behind a nearly pristine environment for humans and animals.

This property was developed as an exotic wildlife habitat.

Before we get to the homes on this land, this property was created with wildlife in mind. There are approximately 100 elk, fallow deer, white-tailed deer, antelope, and oryx roaming the high-fenced property. In addition, there is a habitat for waterfowl of all kinds to use any time of the year or during migration season.

The homes look like they've been plucked from Big Sky country.

There are three homes on this property - the main ranch home, secondary home, and ranch manager home. The main ranch home is a custom 6400 square foot lodge-style log home that has six-bedroom, five bathrooms, two kitchens, a game room, and a large covered patio. This home looks like it was plucked from a huge ranch in Montana, Wyoming, or Colorado and placed right in Big Sandy.

There is all kinds of space for entertaining, places to go fishing and drive off to your side-by-side and just watch the elk, antelope, deer, and oryx roam the countryside. To do this though, you'll need to have a loan big enough to cover the $12,900,000 price tag too!

