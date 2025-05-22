(Tyler, Texas) This is one of those properties in East Texas that people dream about. While I don’t have the money to buy this stunning piece of real estate, you still need to see the pictures to see how beautiful this place is and why it’s worth the $6,200,000 asking price.

The Most Expensive Property on the Market in Tyler

It’s fun to see what properties are in the market in our neck of the woods, and of course, I wanted to see the most expensive property that is currently for sale. Which is when I found the listing for 17405 Country Road 122 Tyler, Texas 75703. The Brokerage is Keller Williams Realty Tyler; the listing agents are Charlotte Williams and John Sattler.

The main home on this property is 5 bedrooms, 6 and ½ bathrooms, comes with a 3-car garage and it 7,335 square feet sitting on 78.29 acres of land. But there is also a second home on this large property which includes 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and has a 2-car garage.

Let’s See Pictures of This Amazing Property

I can tell you how incredible this property is all day, but you need to see the pictures for yourself.

Stunning 78 Acre Property For Sale in Tyler, Texas This is a piece of Texas property that many dream of owning one day. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

You Might Get a Great Deal on This Place

This property is located not far from South Broadway, which gives you easy access to shopping and most things in Tyler, Texas. It was built in 2002, but you might be able to get a great deal on this place as it has been on the market for over a year at this point.

Just remember to send me an invite to your housewarming party after your offer is accepted.

