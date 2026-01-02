(KNUE-FM) Over the past seven or so years, we've been hearing about increased migration to Texas from across the country. That, along with other factors, has contributed to skyrocketing home prices in Texas — especially in our larger cities.

Which Texas City Is Seeing Home Prices Drop So Fast?

However, last week painted a different picture that has surprised some of us. But a December Zillow report shows the Texas capital's once-hot housing market is starting to cool. While other Texas cities have also been affected, Austin has posted the most significant month-over-month drop in home values not only in Texas but in the entire country, according to a story from My San Antonio.

How This Market Went From Red-Hot to Cooling

You might remember how quickly prices rose in Austin during the COVID-19 pandemic. They grew so significantly that our capital city became one of the hottest markets in the country. However, remote work has taken a back seat as more companies summon employees back to the office. In addition, data shows many Texans and Americans in general face affordability challenges. So, now Austin is facing a severe price correction.

What the Latest Zillow Numbers Show

A closer look at the Zillow report numbers reveals the biggest month-to-month drop in a long while, with a -1.04% nationwide. However, in Austin? That drop was more than 6% when compared to October of 2024. Dallas and San Antonio also saw declines, but not at this level. This means homes in the area are taking longer to sell as inventory levels have gone up. That means buyers have more options and have a bit of an upper hand.

Why Prices Are Falling Now

What trends are contributing to Austin's cooling housing market?

Well, demand is softening. The wild surge of homebuyers who came to Austin during the pandemic has subsided somewhat, and the remote-work trend is declining. Also, there have been stories of people returning to where they came from for various reasons.

What This Means for Buyers

Second, more homes are available. That means more choice for would-be buyers and more room to negotiate. That contributes to another factor: longer selling times. These houses used to sell in the days. Now that buyers have a bit more leverage, the mad rush to buy quickly has subsided.

What Sellers Should Keep in Mind

So, what to do if you're trying to sell a home in the Austin market right now? Well, pricing more wisely and reasonably. Your home is less likely to sit on the market if you put a competitive price tag on your property. Also, watch the market a bit more closely. If you weren't working with a realtor skilled in such scenarios, now may be a good time to reconsider.

Is This a Crash or a Reset?

Experts say this doesn't necessarily mean the Austin market and other Texas city markets will continue to see such a sharp decline. Redfin, for example, sees this as a likely "normalization" of the Austin housing market, according to KXAN.

