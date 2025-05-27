(KNUE-FM) Sure, they say everything is bigger in Texas. That may be mostly true. But in 2025, that doesn't necessarily include newly built apartments.

According to the Dallas Morning News, "Apartments are getting smaller. And one North Texas city leads the country in shrinking abodes."

The Numbers Don’t Lie—Apartments Are Shrinking

Rentcafe.com shared a new study that revealed new build apartments in Arlington have dropped 215 square feet over the last ten years.

That may not seem like much, but that can make a huge difference.

Look at this way:

"The average size of a new apartment built in Arlington between 2015 and 2024 was 902 square feet — down from an average of 1,117 for units built in the decade before 2015," reports the Dallas Morning News.

This Is a Statewide Trend

It's not just in Arlington, of course.

All across the Lone Star State, we're seeing new construction units with lower average square footage than in the past. Combine that with what seems to be never-ending rising rent costs, and it can cause concern regarding value and the best way to move forward in this current economic reality.

Why Are Developers Building Smaller?

The study indicates why developers have built smaller and smaller over the last decade.

For one thing, these developers are making their decisions based on demand. In Arlington, for example, the University of Texas at Arlington has seen significant growth, so there are many college students needing housing.

That may be why we're seeing more one-bedroom apartments, versus two- or three-bedroom.

Land Costs and Profit Motives Play a Role

That and land costs have skyrocketed in Texas.

Building smaller units means more profits.

And in our current reality, that seems to be the highest priority out of necessity.

Have you noticed something similar during apartment hunting? Feel free to reach out at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

