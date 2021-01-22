Bill Introduced to Create a Bigfoot Hunting Season

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Hello and welcome to season 2 of 2020 2.0. Remember when we all freaked out in October when the Texas Bigfoot Conference dropped by Jefferson, Texas? It was no surprise when Jefferson opened their doors to Bigfoot believers since the town is widely known as the Bigfoot Capital of the Lone Star State.

The Ark-La-Tex loves Bigfoot that's for sure but do we love Bigfoot as much as southeast Oklahoma? I mean we don't have an annual Bigfoot festival here. We should definitely step up our game.

It's safe to say believers all over the nation just want proof that a sasquatch does roam free and the tall tale stories are in fact real. A member of the Oklahoma state House of Representatives is taking the hunt for Bigfoot to a whole new level. Justin Humphrey just introduced a bill to create an official "Bigfoot hunting season". This isn't a joke, if this bill passes the state wildlife commission will need to set dates for the season and issue licenses just like they do for deer season.

Lock up your hairy friends and I'll make sure I don't sunbathe outside of my backyard, I don't want to get shot and put on display. Somewhere out there someone who works for the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission is shaking their head going "Is this a sick joke?" According to Fox News, the commission isn't down with the idea and a spokesperson said "Here at the department, we use science to make management decisions, and we do not recognize Bigfoot as a wildlife species." If the bill passes, it would take effect on November 1st.