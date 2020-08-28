‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Dies Of Cancer At 43

Chadwick Boseman, who catapulted into fame for Marvel's Black Panther, died Friday of colon cancer. He was 43.

According to The Associated Press, Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side.

His family said Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer 4 years ago. They released the following statement:

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther."

The actor's cancer advanced rapidly to stage IV.

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as information becomes available.