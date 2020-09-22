Blake Shelton has a new television venture in the works. The singer and coach on The Voice is working with folks from Hollywood and Nashville on a scripted drama based on his song "God's Country."

The show — called In God's Country — has a script commitment at NBC and would focus on a farm family in the midwest. Per Deadline, when the family's patriarch dies, the adult children discover he was keeping a secret from them.

Writer Gary Scott Thompson is also executive producing the drama with Shelton. He's best known as the writer of the first Fast and the Furious movie and as the creator of NBC's Las Vegas, a Josh Duhamel-led drama that aired from 2003 to 2008. Narvel Blackstock and Laurie Pozmantier are also executive producers.

The song "God's Country" just won Single of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards. Devin Dawson, Hardy and Jordan Schmidt wrote the song and delivered it to Shelton, who cut it and released it to radio almost immediately. It'd become a No. 1 hit and reinvigorate his career.

This is the first time Shelton has been attached to a scripted television show, though he's been a part of The Voice for every season since the reality show first aired in 2011. Girlfriend Gwen Stefani is also a judge for the 19th season, which begins in October.

Shelton splits his time between his home in Oklahoma and his home in Los Angeles. The "Happy Anywhere" singer has reduced his touring commitment in recent years, keeping all but a few dates contained to the first part of the year.