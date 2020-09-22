Aaron Watson to Live Stream a FULL Band Show From Cain’s Ballroom

The Honky Tonk Kid is bringing his band into your home this October. Aaron Watson announced this week his plans for a full band live streamed concert direct out of one of Oklahoma's legendary venues.

We all miss live shows, and aside from a few socially distanced concerts that most of us haven't had an opportunity to attend, this is the next best thing. Watson's FULL band live stream show from historic Cain's Ballroom is happening on Saturday, October 2nd. Tickets can be secured right here for what promises to be a great Saturday night at your own home with friends and family.

In 2017 Aaron Watson’s Vaquero brought in his biggest career sales for album to date -- peaking at No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart. The album was the follow up to his 2015 album, The Underdog. That one debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, which made him the first-ever independent, male country artist to debut in the coveted top spot.

His 2019 album Red Bandana opened at No. 2 on Billboard's Country Album Sales chart with nearly 10,000 units sold, and more than 2 Million first week streams. To say the project is an epic is not an overstatement. The 20-song collection was written solely by the Texas native himself, and features a marathon of great country music.

Back in June, Watson released his latest new song new song (yes, another new song less than a year after dropping twenty new ones on us, dude is a machine), "Whisper My Name" is currently in the midst of a four week run at No. 1 in Texas.