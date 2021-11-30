The investigation continues into what happened three weeks ago at the Travis Scott show at Astroworld in Houston. Several people were killed, including an East Texas 9-year-old, and many more were injured. Lawsuits are certainly to come with payments coming to the victims and to their families. Travis Scott himself is doing what he can to show compassion for the victims but one family wanted none of his help.

Treston Blount wanted to take his son, 9-year-old Ezra, to see Travis Scott in concert. His son was a huge fan of the rapper. When they got to the show, Ezra stayed on top of dad's shoulders. Treston made sure that he and his son stayed toward the back of the crowd just to be safe from the huge crowd that was there. Despite staying at a safe distance, the surge from the crowd caused Treston to fall to ground and lose consciousness resulting in Treston losing grip of Ezra who tragically landed under foot of the crowd.

Ezra sadly passed away a few days later at the age of 9. He was laid to rest in Dallas on Tuesday, November 23.

Travis Scott made an offer to the Blount family to pay for all of Ezra's funeral costs. However, the family would not accept Scott's offer. They issued a statement through their attorney, Bob Hillard, saying in part,

Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.

Travis Scott's attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, sent the offer to the family saying,

Travis is devastated by the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival and grieves for the families whose loved ones died or were injured. Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community. Toward that end, Travis would like to pay for the funeral expenses for Mr. Blount’s son.

There is a GoFundMe that is still open to help the Blount family if you would like to help. A short tribute video is attached to the GoFundMe with the simple message "We love you Ezra … you are now at peace ..may you rest easy."

