Did you guys hear about this Airbnb just north of Austin, TX? It's an actual giraffe sanctuary and you can dine with Geoffrey or play with otters in a hot tub.

My. Kids. Would. Absolutely. Love. This.

Blue Hills Ranch in Central Texas boasts two unique cabins settled on a ranch that is home to 150 acre Giraffe and Animal Sanctuary. The sanctuary is in the small town of McGregor, which is located just outside of Waco.

Relax peacefully in your own wood cabin, enjoying a cup of coffee with the company of our resident animal friends. Enjoy the endless view off your private balcony, overlooking 150 acres of rolling hills and Bluebonnets (when in season). Or take a walk to our private lake to enjoy amazing views of the sunset. The animals have no fencing, so where they will be is up to them. They have been known to be on your front porch.

A stay at The Blue Hills Ranch & Resort ranges in price from $100-$500 per night. In addition to the otters and giraffes, the resort is also home to zebras, kangaroos, mini donkeys, camels, pigs, an African tortoise, and many more.

What a fun time for the family. If staying at one of Texas' most unique Airbnbs, alongside giraffes and other exotic animals, just roaming free, is something on your bucket list then this is the place for you. It is booked pretty far out, so if you're interested in staying there you'll have to plan pretty far in advance.

