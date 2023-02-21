A lot of folks love to throw one back and have a good time, of course we still love ya if you prefer not to. But I like to believe drinking is even more of a proud tradition here in Texas. From Austin, TX to Tyler, TX out west to El Paso, wouldn't you like to know if your city is among the drunkest in The Lone Star State?

Yeah, me too.

Several factors went into figuring out the drunkest city in Texas, and although none of them are quite scientific, it's what we're working with. Taking into account important drunkard information like the number of bars and pubs per capita, wineries per capita, and liquor stores per capita is a given. But, you know, throw in something like the divorce rate for good measure.

And depending on your priorities, you'll be happy (or devastated to know) that no East Texas towns make the list.

And while we tend to make light of drinking it is very serious. According to dshs.texas.gov "Approximately 6% of Texans reported heavy drinking (15 or more drinks per week for men or 8 or more drinks per week for women), and 17% reported binge drinking (5 or more drinks on an occasion for men or 4 or more drinks on an occasion for women)."

Additionally, Texas has the 20th highest share of adults who report excessive drinking at 19.5% compared to 19.0% nationwide.

Alright, let's get into the list. Shoutout to our friends at Kool Abilene FM for the assist, ladies and gentlemen here are your Top 10 Drunkest Cities in Texas:

Bottoms Up! Here are The Top 10 Drunkest Cities in Texas Most everyone likes to throw one back and have a good time, of course we still love ya if you don't. But I like to believe drinking is even more of a proud tradition here in Texas. From Austin, TX to Tyler, TX out west to El Paso, wouldn't you like to know if your city is among the drunkest in The Lone Star State?

Full Lineup Announced For '23 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler Tickets are on sale now at We can't wait to see all of you back out on the brick streets of Tyler, TX, this May. This year's festival will be on Saturday May, 6th. reddirtbbqfest.com. We can't wait to see all of you back out on the brick streets of Tyler, TX, this May.