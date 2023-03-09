Elon Musk is Building His Own Town on 3,500 Acres Outside of Austin, TX

Will the crown for youngest town in Texas be changing hands soon? It's possible. It is being reported that billionaire Elon Musk has plans to build his own "utopia" outside of Austin, TX.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Musk is planning to build this town for his SpaceX and The Boring Company staff to live and work.

Musk and his associates have bought up at least 3,500 acres of land about 35 miles outside of Austin, Texas over the last few years. The billionaire plans to turn the location into a town called "Snailbrook" — a reference to The Boring Company's mascot — the Journal said, citing pictures of signs hanging from poles in the location that were posted on social media.

The location will be near SpaceX and The Boring Company facilities, and Insider is reporting "that Musk plans to build about 110 homes, citing documents that showed the subdivision streets has already been given names, including Boring Boulevard, Cutterhead Crossing, Waterjet Way, and Porpoise Place."

The town "Snailbrook" will feature a pool, outdoor sports area, gym and prefabricated homes

Musk who moved much of his operations to Texas soon after the COVID pandemic, is apparently looking to make life easier for his employees. Of course the eccentric billionaire famously bought Twitter last year for $44 Billion and is still looking for ways to make that investment work.

Meanwhile who's ready for the Tesla Cybertruck? It was in 2019, when Musk unveiled his new electric truck, but for now the truck still hasn't begun rolling off of assembly lines. But that should change soon, earlier this year, in January it was reveled that they plan ramp up production by this summer.

